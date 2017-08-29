Intense competition for Ghana goalkeeping first choice position

Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah will have goalkeeper selection dilemma ahead of the team's upcoming double header 2018 FIFA World Cup against Congo.

Maritzburg United new recruit Richard Ofori, who was in between the sticks during Ghana’s 5-0 trouncing of Ethiopia, will have to fend off competition from Lawrence Ati Zigi for the starting berth in the much anticipated clash.

Meanwhile Ati Zigi, who was excluded from former coach Avram Grant's final squad for the 2017 AFCON in Gabon, has been invited for the clash and he's expected to battle Ofori for the starting spot.

Ghana will host the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on 1 September before jetting off to Brazzaville four days time for the return encounter.

