Inter Allies break camp for Christmas holidays

Inter Allies broke camp today (Friday) for the Christmas holidays after their training session at the Legon Ajax Park.

Coach Prince Owusu and his Technical team with the consultation with Management decided to give the players rest after some of weeks of pre-season training.

The club has been informed on emphasis placed on the physical condition and disclosed that it is satisfied with team’s fitness level.

The players are to report for camp on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 by midday to continue preparations for the upcoming season.

