Inter Allies captain Hashmin Musah tasks club's strikers to bang in more goals

Inter Allies captain Musah Hashmin has charged the team's strikers to ruthless and merciless in the Ghana Premier League.

The stalwart told the club's website: ''We have been playing very well but our biggest problem now is goal scoring especially in away games. Our strikers are young and quite experienced but have been doing their best in games.

''They have to quickly learn from the games we have played and try to take their chances because we need goals to gain points in the league.''

The Capelli Boys will return home on Wednesday to face Eleven Wonders after losing two away games 1-0 to Elmina Sharks and Medeama respectively.

The captain was emphatic the team must maintain their good home form in other to make up for the points dropped on the road.

He added: It is important we have to return to Tema and win all 3 points in our match on Wednesday to build up our points deficit.

''We have to cover our grounds as we lost all the points in our away games, that is important to us and that’s what we focused on doing.''

