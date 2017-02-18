Inter Allies coach backs youngster Samuel Bekoe to be a huge hit

Inter Allies FC coach Prince Owusu has tipped youngster Samuel Bekoe for greatness after the midfielder impressed on his Ghana Premier League debut last Monday.

Bekoe played the entire duration in the 0-0 draw with Hearts of Oak at the El Wak Stadium.

He is one of five players promoted from the club's youth side who featured in the Division Two League last season.

''Since I got into the team, I realized that Bekoe is something else, so I have toughened him up and started with him. And he did lived up to the hype and expectation, and did very well,'' he said in an interview.

