Inter Allies coach Prince Owusu heaps praise on game-changer Martin Antwi
Inter Allies head coach Prince Owusu believes new signing Martin Antwi is the cog needed in their engine for the upcoming Ghana Premier League.
The La-based club have registered the former WAFA SC captain on a short-term deal until June this year.
Antwi has been included in the squad to face Hearts of Oak on Monday in their season opener.
''He is a top player and will definitely add bite to the current crop of players, he offers the team another option in midfield,'' Owusu told the club's website.
''Martin has a quick feet and gets into the right positions at the right time which will be very important for us.''
Antwi has been handed the No.24 shirt.