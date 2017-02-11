Inter Allies coach Prince Owusu heaps praise on game-changer Martin Antwi

Inter Allies head coach Prince Owusu believes new signing Martin Antwi is the cog needed in their engine for the upcoming Ghana Premier League.

The La-based club have registered the former WAFA SC captain on a short-term deal until June this year.

Antwi has been included in the squad to face Hearts of Oak on Monday in their season opener.

''He is a top player and will definitely add bite to the current crop of players, he offers the team another option in midfield,'' Owusu told the club's website.

''Martin has a quick feet and gets into the right positions at the right time which will be very important for us.''

Antwi has been handed the No.24 shirt.

