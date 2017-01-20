Inter Allies coach Prince Owusu profits from league delay to build team

Inter Allies FC head coach Prince Owusu says the delay of the start of the new Ghana Premier League season has helped him to get his side ready for the new season.

The Eleven Is To One side will begin their campaign at home to Hearts of Oak on the 4 February at their new home ground at El Wak Stadium.

"I have a bunch of young guys that I'm trying to bring them up and it takes time. It looks like the way the league delayed has helped me a lot to get all these boys ready for the season," he told Sports24 TV.

"Though they are very young but they have potentials. The most important thing is the talent, when you have talent then is up to you the coach to know how to put them and sometimes you put mental toughness in them to get the game going. I think we are on track."

Owusu took charge two months ago after leaving Medeama where he coached them in the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)