Inter Allies confirm Martin Antwi signing on a free transfer till June

Inter Allies FC have confirmed that former WAFA captain Martin Antwi has joined the club on a free transfer on a short term deal.

A statement on the club's website read: ''The former West African Football Academy skipper for the last two seasons joins the ‘Eleven Is To One’ until June, 2017.''

Antwi said: ''I’m excited to be here, I will try my possible best to help out the team and I just can’t wait to get involved.

''The players have embraced me so well and I feel I’m home already, I hope we can achieve success together.''

