Inter Allies confirm trio Kwame Baah, Federick Yamoah and Paul Abanga will miss Medeama clash

Inter Allies have confirmed trio Kwame Baah, Frederick Yamoah and Paul Abanga have been ruled out of Wednesday's trip to Medeama.

Baah, goalkeeper, was substituted in the 40th minute during Sunday’s game against Liberty, he had a knock on his knee and have been given time to heal.

Forward Yamoah has foot injury, he also sustained the injury on Sunday against Liberty.

Defender Abanga is suffering from malaria and didn’t join the team to Tarkwa.

Inter Allies expect the trio to be available for the next league match on Sunday.

