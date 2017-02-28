Inter Allies forward Samuel Konney scores on full debut as La-based side beat Dwarfs

Inter Allies striker Samuel Mensah Konney made a huge impact on his full debut by scoring in the 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.

Konney slotted home the after Dwarfs goalkeeper Michael Abu spilled Kwame Antwi Amoako's belter.

This is a marked improvement from the player who made his Premier League debut against Hearts of Oak on the opening day.

Konney has the ability to outwit his markers with his talented skills and speed.

He can shoot from distance and a very good passer of the ball.

