Inter Allies Frederick Yamoah joins Harrisburg City Islanders on loan
Ghanaian youth Frederick Yamoah has signed for United Soccer League (USL) outfit Harrisburg City Islanders for the remainder of the season.
Yamoah, who joined the side from Inter Allies following a magnificent start to the season in the Ghana Premier League with the club has joined the Islanders for the rest of the United Soccer League campaign.
The 20-year old joins compatriots Ropapa Mensah and Abass Mohammed in the side.
Defender Abass Mohammed has been ever present for the side since his switch whiles striker Ropapa Mensah made his bow last week in their 1-0 against Pittsburgh Steelers.