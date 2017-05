Young goalkeeper Saed Salifu marked his Inter Allies Premier League debut with a win in Sunday's 1-0 success over WAFA.

He was handed a starting role in the absence of first choice goalkeeper Kwame Baah, who could not arrive early from Holland where he played in a tournament with Attram De Visser Academy.

Head coach Prince Owusu fielded the youngster instead of experienced Kotei Blankson.