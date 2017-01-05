Inter Allies hand Bechem United 3-1 defeat in pre-season friendly

Inter Allies FC confirmed their readiness for the start of the new season with a comfortable 3-1 win over FA Cup winners Bechem United at the Vision Explorers Soccer Academy Park in Pantang on Thursday afternoon.

Allies trialist Amoako Antwi opened the scoring 14 minutes into the game after several minutes of excessive dominance by the ‘Eleven Is T One.”

Another trialist Abass Mohammed doubled the lead 10 minutes later with a simple but brilliant finish, the scoreline stayed the same until the end of the break.

However, Bechem improved their game and were rewarded, Abass Mohammed was late to a challenge in the box and the FA Cup winners were awarded a penalty, Yaw Arnol slotted home coolly from the spot.

Few minutes later, Yaw Arnol missed a penalty to draw level after hitting wide the opportunity from the spot.

Inter Allies rose back to control the game and Frederick Yamoah put the icing on the cake with powerful finish to restore the two-goal lead and put the game to sleep with few minutes to end the match.

