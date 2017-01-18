Inter Allies kid Abdul Halik Hudu to start training with Swedish side Hammarby IF

Swedish side Hammarby IF have invited Inter Allies FC youngster Abdul-Halik Hudu for an experimental trip.

The 17-year-old , will spend some time training with the European outfit.

The highly rated Ghanaian kid is expected to boost his confidence ahead of the start of the new Ghana Premier League season on February 4.

It's unclear however, if the West African will be handed a deal after the training session.

Halik Hudu was voted Ghana Premier League Most Promising Player last season.