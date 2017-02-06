Inter Allies midfield ace Isaac Twum ready for new Ghana Premier League season

Inter Allies FC midfielder Isaac Twum says he is always ready and prepared for the start of the new Ghana Premier League season.

The Ghana U20 star believes the postponement of the league will not have any negative impact on the team.

"As a player, you must prepare for anything that comes your way. You must always get yourself ready anytime," Twum said.

"You can there whilst there is a national team invitation so at any point in time you must be well prepared.

"Psychologically, the postponement of the start of the league won't affect us. There is no tension and pressure in it.

The Eleven Is To One side Liberty will tackle regional rivals Hearts of Oak at the El Wak stadium in their first premier league game of the 2016/2017 season.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)