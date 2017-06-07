Inter Allies midfielder Isaac Twum excels for Black Stars team B in win against Gambia

Midfielder Isacc Twum featured for the Ghana Senior National Team B in their 2-1 win over the Scorpions of Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday morning.

Twum was handed starting role where he paired with Gideon Waja in the midfield and once again exhibited one of his fantastic performances.

He was at the heart of the team and made sure square and accurate passes got to the forward lines.

With a team made of 23 players and all set for the exercise, Twum was substituted in the 61st minute, Majeed Ashimeru replaced him.

Twum joined the Inter Allies camp right after the game as the team prepare for Friday’s League encounter against Elmina Sharks at the El Wak Stadium.

Thomas Abbey scored in the 51st minute and Lamin Jallow equalized in the 74th minute before Goalkeeper Razak Abalora converted a 77th minute penalty to seal victory for the Stars.

The Gambians used this match as dressing rehearsal for their weekend’s African Cup of Nations Qualifier against Benin.

As part of fine tuning the team for the WAFU tournament, the Stars also got their share of value from the friendly match.

