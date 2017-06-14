Inter Allies midfielder Isaac Twum insists top four-finish within reach
Inter-Allies midfielder Isaac Twum insists a top--four finish in the Ghana Premier League is well within reach.
The Eleven Is To One are 7th on the table with 12 games to spare.
Prince Owusu's charges have been impressive in their last five outings in the Ghanaian elite division.
And the Black Stars B midfielder insists finishing in the top-four is achievable.
“It is a wonderful victory, with this win we are now sure our top 4 target is on cause,” he told the press.
“Before the season we set a target to finish in the top 4, we did start too well but we are gradually getting our rhythm and that is a good sign.