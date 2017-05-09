Inter Allies midfielder Ismael Ntefuni revels in debut Ghana Premier League

Inter Allies attacking midfielder Ismeal Ntefuni was pleased to grab his debut Ghana Premier League goal, as the team whitewashed Bolga All Stars on Sunday.

He played the full throttle of the game where he scored in the 87th minute and also contributed in one of the goals in Inter Allies’ 3-0 win against Bolga All Stars at El Wak Stadium.

“Obviously I’m delighted with the goal, “I’m really excited – because I want to play and score goals like I was doing in the Youth team.”

“This goal, I strongly believe is the beginning of many more to come. With continuous hard work and determination I’ll get more goals for the team.”

The youngster has featured 3 times in the league this season and has scored one and created couple of chances for his attacking colleagues to score.

