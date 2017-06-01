Inter Allies name goalkeeper Salifu Saed as Player of the Week after splendid debut

Inter Allies goalkeeper Salifu Saed has been named in the Club’s Player of the Week for his performance in the 1-0 win over WAFA SC on Sunday.

The young shot stopper who had his starting debut with the ‘Eleven Is To One’ over the weekend exhibited terrific performance.

He played the full throttle of the game and denied the visitors of so many opportunities to get a goal, arguably one of his best performances.

This is to motivate the playing body to do their maximum best, on and off the field to ensure the team continue to get more positive results.

