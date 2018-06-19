Inter Allies pay tribute to the late Dwarfs C.E.O Nana Aidoo

Zylofon Cash Premier League club Inter Allies are the latest to join in the paying of tributes to the late Ebusua Dwarfs C.E.O Nana Aidoo, who passed on on Monday.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dwarfs passed on after battling illness in the last two years. The news of his death sent shock waves across the media space in the country.

Following the demise of the administrator, several clubs and football loving people sent their tributes and Inter Allies released a statement paying their respect to Nana Aidoo.

“The Management of Inter Allies FC is saddened to hear the death of Ebusua Dwarfs boss Nana Aidoo.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends, he died this morning.

“Five seasons ago, during our camping closer to his office at East Legon, he always passed by our base to offer advice and words of encouragement to our players, our hearts heavy and we wish his family would accept our condolences,” Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Delali Eric Seanye said.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace.” The club posted on their website.

Nana Aidoo has been the club's major financier, providing financial support through the most difficult times of the club.

The Cape Coast club is one of the traditional club in Ghana and have won the league once in 1966. They competed in the defunct CAF Cup winners cup in the past.

But following financial constraints, they have struggled to remain consistent at the top tier but Nana Aidoo has always been there for the Mysterious Dwarfs.

His passing is a major blow for the club and Ghana Football.