Inter Allies snap up former Al Khartoum midfielder Antwi Kwame Amoako

Inter Allies FC have signed midfielder Antwi Kwame Amoako on a free transfer after passing his medicals.

The box-to-box midfielder returns home after spending the last two seasons at Sudanese topflight side Al Khartoum.

''I’m really happy to be here and also impressed with the quality in the team as well.'' Amoako told the club's website.

''The feeling is really great and to come back to play here in Ghana again, it is a stepping stone for more opportunities.''

Amoako has re-united with former coach Prince Owusu who was assistant coach Al Khartoum.

''It’s a big plus to have him in the team, he holds himself very well, tactically and technically, he’s outstanding and has had the opportunity of playing in the CAF Confederations Cup,'' Owusu said.

''He knows some of the players here already and has blended with the team very well, that’s good for us.''

