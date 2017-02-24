Inter Allies striker Isaac Osae says floodgates have opened after scoring first goal for club

Inter Allies striker Isaac Osae is delighted to score his first goal for the club.

Osae snatched the equalizer for Eleven Is To One in their 1-1 draw at Medeama last Wednesday in the Ghana Premier League.

He had gone 12 matches without a goal since joining them on a free transfer at the back end of last season.

''I can feel a huge weight off my chest, I was worried I wasn’t getting the goals but I feel a bit light after getting my first one,'' Osae told the club’s official website.

“It is always nice to score. I’m happy I scored for the first time for the club and helped the team to get an important point in Tarkwa.

“I was searching for the goal and finally I’m happy I’ve got it in a very difficult match. It’s a big step now to score more and help the team.''

Osae has played in all club’s league games this season.

