Inter Allies striker Ropapa Mensah reveals he is out of Medeama clash

Inter Allies striker Ropapa Mensah says he will not play for the La-based when they face Medeama in Tarkwa on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old has revealed he suffered a knock against Liberty Professionals in Dansoman and did not travel with 'Eleven Is To One'.

He becomes the third Inter Allies to miss the midweek clash after goalkeeper Kwame Baah, Paul Abanga, Frederick Yamoah.

''Am out of the game due an injury and I wish them all the best in the match" Ropapa told Kickgh.com