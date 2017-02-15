Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Inter Allies striker Ropapa Mensah wins Man-of-the-Match in Hearts draw

Published on: 15 February 2017
Ropapa Mensah

Inter Allies striker Ropapa Mensah was named the official Man-of-the Match in Monday's 0-0 draw with Hearts of Oak. 

The Ghana youth international was handed a starting role and was replaced by Samuel Konney after 85 minutes.

Mensah caused troubles for the Hearts of Oak defence but could not find the back of the net.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations