Inter Allies goalkeeper Kwame Baah will undergo tests today (Monday) after he was stretchered off in Sunday's 2-0 defeat away to Liberty Professionals.

Baah clashed with opposing striker Bright Andoh and suffered a knee injury.

This led to his substitution for Kotei Blankson to take his place between the sticks.

The outcome of the injury will confirm if he will be fit for Wednesday's visit to Medeama.

