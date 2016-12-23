Inter Allies to lose skipper Simon Martey after failing to renew his contract

Inter Allies will allow their skipper Simon Martey to leave the club this summer after he failed to get a contract extension.

According to information reaching GHANAsoccernet.com, the player is yet to report for pre-season.

“His contract has ended and he wants management to finished with him before he starts training,” the sources told Ghana Sports Newspaper.

“Management also said he should start training of the Coach has plans for him then they talk about his contract extension and the player doesn’t want it that way.”

Martey who was selected as the team’s captain after the departure of Joseph Aidoo played a crucial role to help the Tema-based Club escape relegation last season.

Comments