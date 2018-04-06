Inter Allies transfer trio Fredrick Yamoah, Haruna Shaibu and Isaac Osae to USL side Penn FC

Inter Allies FC trio Fredrick Opoku Yamoah, Haruna Shaibu and Isaac Osae have joined USL side Penn FC.

Winger Opoku returns has been loaned out again after playing for the Harrisburg City Islanders last season.

He logged seven starts in 15 appearances for the City Islanders and returned to Inter Allies in Ghana after Harrisburg’s season ended in October.

Striker Osae leaves after spending two years at Allies where he made 30 appearances.

Shaibu, joins Penn FC after a 2-year career with Allies, where he played several positions from defensive midfield position to playing in the back four.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)