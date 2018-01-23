'Inter Allies will move to Tema Sports Stadium again if... - Willie Klutse

The Technical Director of Inter Allies Willie Klutse has revealed the reasons behind the club's decision to play their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium instead of El Wak Sports Stadium and Tema Sports Stadium.

According to Klutse, they chose Tema Sports Stadium in their first three seasons because they had no proper venue for their home games.

"We went to Tema Sports Stadium because we had no better venue for our home games but had to move to El Wak Sports Stadium because Tema Youth returned into the top flight league," Klutse told Happy FM.

"But the El Wak pitch is not good so we had to move."

Meanwhile, the ministry of Youth and Sports have announced that the Accra Sports Stadium will be closed down for renovation in the coming days.

And when Klutse was asked where his outfit will play their home games should the ministry go ahead with their plans of closing the edifice, he answered, "It is in our plans because it's our second option. We have heard that they will close the Accra Sports Stadium, we will have no option to go back to Tema Sports Stadium if the stadium is closed down but for now, we prefer Accra Sports Stadium."

"We want to see our players in a very good competition so for now, Accra Sports Stadium is the best for us."

Inter Allies spent three seasons at the Tema Sports Stadium from 2013 - 2016 and moved to El Wak Sports in 2017.

The La-based club will host Bechem United in their first home fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on 11/12 February, 2018.

