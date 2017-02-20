Inter Allies youngster Paul Abanga takes positives from Liberty defeat

Inter Allies youngster Paul Abanga admits their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liberty Professionals was a painful one but reveals there are positives to be taken from the game.

“I will always look for positives and truly there were positives in the game especially in the first half, we were that good,” Paul Abanga said.

“If you look at how we played in the first half, we had a lot of one-two touches, we attacked fast and we played forward, that was impressive.”

“There were a lot of good individual performances, a lot of good attacking play and we probably should have got more out of the game.”

“It’s disappointing that we lost but surely we’ll get back on track and get our first win of the season, hopefully in mid week in Tarkwa.”

Inter Allies will now travel to Tarkwa on Wednesday to face Medeama SC.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)