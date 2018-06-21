Inter Milan pushing for loan deal for Sassuolo midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan

Inter Milan are pushing for a loan deal for Sassuolo midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a fabolous campaign with Sassuolo last season to put him in the limelight.

The Ghana international has long been linked with a move to Inter Milan though details have been sketchy.

Tuttosport is reporting on Friday that Inter are keen to secure the services of the intelligent midfielder in an initial loan deal.

Inter's main priority is to buy the Ghanaian and have been pushing to seal the deal in the deal in the coming days.

The Nerazzurri’s are keen to bring the midfielder back to the San Siro, where he failed to cement his place in his first spell at the club in 2012.

Duncan is accustomed to Italian football having featured for Livorno, Sampdoria and recently Sassuolo.

The box-to-box midfielder is valued at 20 million Euros with Inter rivals AC Milan believed to be also interested in his signature.