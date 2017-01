Inter Milan receive offer from Zulte Waregem for Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor

Inter Milan have received an offer from Zulte Waregem for Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor.

Donkor, currently on loan at Seria B side Avellino is a subject of intense interest from the Belgian outfit.

Waregem want to take the Ghanaian to strengthen their defensive line in the Belgian second-tier league.

They have slapped an initial loan offer for the 21-year-old, who has racked up seven appearances for Avellino this season.

