Inter Milan set to hold talks with Ghanaian attacker Kevin Boateng

Italian giants Inter Milan are set to open negotiation with the representative of Ghanaian attacker Kevin Prince Boateng over a switch to capital club, according to media reports.

Boateng, who extended his deal with the Canary Island side Las Palmas after impressing in his debut season where he plundered in ten goals in 29 games, has emerged as a top transfer target for the Nerrazurri this summer.

According to reports, his agent Mario Miele touched down in Milan on Thursday afternoon and is scheduled to hold talks with the club's Chairman Eric Thohir and new gaffer Luciano Spalletti on the Ghanaian behind closed doors. He has a contract with the Spanish La Liga Santander side which keeps him till 2020 but Inter can snapped him up if they meet his €15 million price tag.

