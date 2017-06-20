Inter Milan slap in 'surprised' bid for Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng

Inter Milan have launched a sensational bid for Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng, Fox Sports have reported.

Edoardo Crnjar, the agent of the Ghanaian, has arrived in Milan to meet directors of Inter which has heightened reports of a potential bid for the services of the 30-year-old.

Boateng signed a three-year contract extension at the club early this month after impressing in his debut season.

The former AC Milan midfielder raked in 10 goals for the Canary Island side as they secured their La Liga top-flight status.

However, fresh reports in Italy are claiming, Inter Milan have entered the fray to sign the Ghanaian.

It's unclear the terms of the agreement between Boateng and Las Palmas with reports suggesting Inter could activate a release clause in his contract.

The arrival of Boateng's agent at Milan has fueled reports his client could ditch the La Liga outfit for Serie A.

The German-born Ghanaian is currently on holidays with his family in Italy.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)