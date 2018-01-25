Inter Milan to test Atletico Madrid’s resolve with 20M Euros bid for midfielder Thomas Partey

After formalizing the loan deal with Barcelona for Rafinha, Inter has now turned their attention to signing midfielder Thomas Partey.

According to the Gazzetta Dello Sport and confirmed by AS, Inter are following with great interest Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. In fact, sources believe that in the coming days, there should be contact between the Italian club and the player’s entourage as Inter would like to inform that they are interested, showing a willingness to start a negotiation.

Partey has had a solid season with Atletico Madrid becoming the only player to score in all competitions for the Madrid based club.

The Ghanaian is viewed by many as the best player for Atletico this season and it would be interesting to see how they deal with interest from Inter Milan.

