The young Ghanaian Inter defender Isaac Donkor, most likely, will not return to Milan this year with another loan move on the cards.

Cesene are chasing the Ghanaian youngster with an option to play him regularly, something he will not get a Inter Milan.

The 19-year-old has been tipped for big things since making his way to the Inter Milan top team.

