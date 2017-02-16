Interest in Ghana Premier League sky-rockets after first round of matches

Ghanaian football fans are already excited about the Ghana Premier League and expressing zealous interest after the opening day match of the 2017 league season.

Attendance at various match centers is encouraging as fans trooped the Baba Yara Stadium and the newly-constructed Cape Coast Stadium in their numbers.

Asante Kotoko was able to draw massive numbers in Kumasi as the Porcupine Warriors defeated Liberty Professionals 2-1 on Sunday.

Equally impressive was the attendance in Cape Coast as the Mysterious Club was able to draw in the numbers and thanked their fans with a 3-1 battering of league debutantes Bolga All Stars.

Elmina Sharks are also expected to get full capacity when they open their campaign with a home game against Aduana Stars who filled their Agyemang-Badu Park to 80% capacity in their 1-0 win over AshantiGold.

