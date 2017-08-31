Interim Uganda coach Moses Basena aspires to beat Egypt in Alexandria

Uganda caretaker coach Moses Basena is eyeing another victory over Egypt in Tuesday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier return leg.

The Cranes earned a famous 1-0 win on Thursday in Kampala to go top of the Group E table.

A 51st-minute goal from Emmanuel Okwi deprived Hector Cuper's men whose campaign suffered a major setback.

Uganda are determined to repeat the dose when both sides meet at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium.

"We managed to play as a compact unit against Egypt, although the domestic league season hasn't started yet," Basena, who alongside Fred Kajoba is in charge of the Ugandan national team on interim basis, told beIN Sports after the match.

"We aspire to beat Egypt next Tuesday."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)