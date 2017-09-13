Intermittent breaks is killing the league, GHALCA boss fumes

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Kudjoe Fianoo has intimated that the Ghana Premier League is "unattractive" due to its intermittent breaks.

The Ghana Premier League proceeded on break due to the ongoing WAFU Cup -which makes it four times this season.

And according to Fianoo, who also acts as Chief Executive Officer of AshantiGold, such intermitted breaks weighs heavily on the budgets of the competing clubs.

“Nigeria delayed their arrival for the ongoing WAFU tournament because they wanted to end their league as planned, but we have put ours on hold and making the clubs accrue additional costs we do not budget for," Fianoo fumed.

“These breaks do not make our league attractive. In other jurisdictions, league fixtures are not rescheduled to accommodate international matches."

The league is expected to resume on October 4.

