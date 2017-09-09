Interview: Agent Oliver Arthur opens up on failed moves for Afriyie Acquah and Godfred Donsah

Agent Oliver Arthur has opened up on why two of his clients- Afriyie Acquah and Godfred Donsah-failed to move this window despite intense transfer speculations.

Torino star Acquah was top on the list of Championship side Birmingham City but the latter refused to do business.

Donsah, who plays for Bologna, was linked with a move to Torino but the deal broke down before the window slammed to a shut.

He has since remained with Roberto Donadoni's side and emerged as a key player of the side.

In an interview with Toro.it, Arthur explained why the failed deals for his two players.

What happened between Birmingham and Acquah? Did Mihajlovic talk to the player? Birmingham was very closed to Acquah, right?

BCFC had really showed 100% interest in Acquah. The President of Torino and Mihajlovic showed their believe in the Acquah and decided not to make him leave. The Coach spoke to Acquah and assured him, he has a place in his team for this season.

According to Mihajlovic, Acquah will have a new contract with Torino. Did you start to talk to the club? Or is Acquah’s future still between Italy and England?

It's true, the President has confirmed a renew of the contract for Acquah. We would have discussions next week. Lots of the people are on vacation this week and player was also with the national team. Even with the player's dream of playing one day in England, he is committed to Torino and ready to renew his contract.

Donsah stays in Bologna. Was he close to Torino? Why everything changed? The goal he scored two weeks ago made Donadoni change his mind?

Torino showed interest in Donsah. Discussions started, but Donadoni had plans for the player this season and his first match really showed his form for this season. The player showed his professionalism and commitment with Bologna. Hence the difficulty in him moving to Torino.

You follow lots of interesting players in Africa. Is there someone you wish to bring to Italy? Maybe to Torino?

We have very good and interesting young players in African now. But, the limit on Foriegn players always make it difficult to move them to Europe.

What do you think about the Italian championship? Is it far less strong than Enlighs, Spanish or French ones?

For me Italian football is the best for the development of young players. Because, the coaches teach tactics and that is what develop the young players.

Do you think Torino will get Europa League at the end of this year? Is the team good, according to you?

I'm very impressed with the purchases of Torino this season. With the combination of Young and Experienced players who have played in the Seria A for long. I believe the team would perform well and at least should qualify for Europa League.

