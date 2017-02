Hearts of Oak defender Musah Inusah was named the official Man of the Match in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The reigning Ghana Premier League best defender is said to have proved another rock solid display against the Mauve and Yellows.

Inusah had claimed five MOTMs from 13 games last season.

