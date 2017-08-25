Irate RTU fans storm radio station in Tamale, beat up journalists and destroy equipment

Irate RTU fans invade a radio station in Tamale, destroyed equipment and beat up journalists over comments made about the club.

The Marketing Manager of Tawasul FM Mohammed Waris confirmed the invasion to Starr News.

He said the thugs decided to vent their spleen on the sports presenter who levelled match-fixing allegations against a management members.

A report on Starr FM read: ''The three angry men stormed the station and with series of leaps darted into the Live Studio and rampaged through allegedly vandalizing broadcast equipment and slapping discussants.''

