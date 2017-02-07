Irish legend Robbie Keane training with Asamoah Gyan's Al Ahli ahead of proposed move

Former Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane has been training with Al-Ahli ahead of a proposed move to the United Arab Emirates side.

The 36-year-old is a free agent after leaving Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy after spending six years at the club.

The UAE club posted photographs of Keane training with them on Twitter.

النجم الايرلندي روبي كين يشارك في تدريبات الفرسان صباح اليوم pic.twitter.com/0S9P4z2yxM — النـــادي الاهــــلي (@AlAhliClub) February 6, 2017

The striker will join Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan at the Dubai-based club who currently sit fourth in the Arabian Gulf League table.

Keane has an extensive playing career including spells at Wolves,Coventry, Inter Milan, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham and the Galaxy.

He scored 68 goals in 146 matches before hanging up his boots for the Republic of Ireland last year.

