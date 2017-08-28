Isaac Donkor draws inspiration from Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'to finish what I started' at Cesena
Isaac Donkor claims he re-joined Serie B side Cesena 'to finish what I started'- just like Manchester United ace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The defender signed a permanent three-year deal last month after spending the second half of last season at the club.
The 21-year-old was snapped up from giants Inter Milan where he was contracted to until 2019.
Donkor is thought manged 8 appearances last season
He has been at Inter Milan since 2010 where graduated from the academy side.