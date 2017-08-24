Isaac Mensah extends Hearts of Oak contract ahead of $100,000 Al Ittihad loan switch

Hearts midfielder Isaac Mensah has renewed his contract to a further year ahead of his loan move to Egyptian side Al Ittihad.

The youngster has reportedly put pen-to-paper on a deal as he nears his loan switch to the North African side.

Mensah is coming back of a difficult campaign plagued with recurrent injuries.

But the youngster appears to have shaken off the setback and is set to join the Green and White on an initial loan deal.

The move will be financially rewarding for both the player and the club.

Reports say Hearts will pocket $100,000 from the one-year loan deal which could be made permanent if he impresses.