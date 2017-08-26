Isaac Sackey suffers injury in Turkey, set to withdraw from Black Stars squad ahead of Congo clash

Alanyaspor midfielder Isaac Sackey could withdraw from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming double header 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo after suffering an injury on Friday evening.

Sackey, 23, was replaced by Zambian midfielder Chisamba Lungu in the 15th minute with an injury in the side's 1-1 stalemate with Karabükspor in the Turkish Super Lig at the Alanya Oba Stadium on Friday.

Alanyaspor medical staff will conduct quick checks on the enforcer to conclude on the extent of injury and find out whether he can join his Black Stars teammates for the much anticipated qualifier.

