Isaac Twum: Inter Allies captain wins NASCO Man-of-the-Match award in Bolga All Stars win

Inter Allies captain Isaac Twum was named the official Man-of-the-Match in his side's 3-0 win over Bolga All Stars on Sunday.

The former Ghana U17 star was not among the scorers but was effervescent in his side's play.

Twum came close to scoring the first goal in the 43rd minute but his effort rattled the crossbar.

Allies got all three goals in the second half from Prince Baffoe, Samuel Konney and Ismeal Ntefuni.

