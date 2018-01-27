IsmaiIy FC winger Thomas Abbey pens emotional message to Hearts of Oak fans

Ghana winger Thomas Abbey has penned an emotional farewell message to Hearts of Oak fans after completing his switch to Egyptian giants Ismaily FC.

Abbey joined the Phobians six seasons ago as a teenager from Windy Professionals.

However, the 24-year-old established him as one of the club's best attacking talents as he led them to a 3rd place finish in the league last term, scoring twelve goals and provided six assists.

The versatile attacker left the Rainbow club to join Egyptian side Ismaily FC as a free agent last week after the expiration of his contract with the Ghanaian giants at the end of last season.

The vociferous Phobian fraternity have been licking their wounds over the player's departure.

But the player has attempted to explain how much he owes Hearts of Oak for being able to put him where he is today.

"Thank you for your support l do not even know where to start but I am happy to inform you that I have joined lsmaily club of Egypt after six great years with Accra Hearts of Oak."

"I came to Hearts as a young boy but I was given the opportunity to reach the very top of our game."

"When I joined Hearts from windy professional, little did I know I would be here for this long and I am grateful to God for how far the almighty has brought me."

"I want to thank each and everyone of you for the support you have given me over the years because I know without your support, l wouldn't be here today."

"I aslo want to thank all the players i played with at Accra Hearts of Oak from my first training to the last. Big thanks to all the coaches and technical staff members who helped me and the entire team at the club."

"I am very grateful to the big men of Accra Hearts of Oak both present and former who in diverse ways helped me to join this club and play for this great club."

"I have been lucky to play with some very good players at Hearts and I thank each of them for their encouragement and support."

"Finally,I say a big thank you to the fans of this great club. You made me know the true value of representing this club and I hope in my small way I was able to pay you back on the field of play."

"I thank everyone including media men and journalists and all stakeholders of our beautiful game."

"I wish Hearts of Oak great success in the coming season and it's my prayer that we win the league next year."

Thank you, Thank you. Thomas Abbey

