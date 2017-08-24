Istanbul Başakşehir ace Joseph Attamah: Black Stars return has come at right time

Istanbul Başakşehir ace Joseph Attamah believes his Black Stars return has come at the right time.

The centre-back has been included in the Ghana squad to face Congo next month in two 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Attamah has been given a call-up by head coach Kwesi Appiah seven months after being evicted from the provisional squad to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

He kept on producing impressive performances for Basaksehir in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers where they reached the play-offs stage.

Attamah, a 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup star, cannot hide his excitement at another opportunity to revive his international career.

''I am very happy to have been called back into the Black Stars, I’m very much grateful to everyone who has supported me, even when I was called but couldn’t get the chance to be a part of the final team,” he told Joy Sports

''I believe I was called back due to my hard work at my club side. Before earning the call-up, I said to myself that I have to work very hard to get back into the national team and that’s what I did and I’m back into the Black Stars.

''I also feel that my current performance is higher than my previous ones. That’s what I do, as a player I always try to improve and whenever I’m given the chance to play, I will do just that.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)