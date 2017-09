Defender Joseph Attamah played his first competitive match for Ghana in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Istanbul Basaksehir player was deployed in a make-shift right back position for the injured Harrison Afful.

Attamah struggled in that unusual role, failed to impress and was probably the weakest link in the Ghana set-up.

He was hooked at half time and replaced by Afful who plays for MLS side Columbus Crew.

