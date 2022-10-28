'It broke me into pieces' - Former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston on being dropped from 2010 World Cup squad

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston is still upset about missing out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play on football's biggest stage as he missed the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments

He may have accepted the reasons for his exclusion from Ghana's squad for the 2006 tournament due to a suspension from the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt months before.

However, Kingston has yet to accept coach Milovan Rajevac's decision to leave him out of the Black Stars squad for the 2010 World Cup, and he claims the Serbian owes him an explanation.

“I was very disappointed in the decision to take me out of the team for the 2010 World Cup, but I had no one to provide me with some answers,” Kingston told the Daily Graphic in an interview.

“It broke me into pieces because I had done everything possible and I was in good shape to play for the Black Stars, so I was surprised at the coach’s decision to omit me from the squad.

“What can you do when a coach says you are not in his plans? It was one of the saddest moments of my career, but I had to deal with it.”

“We held a meeting to discuss the final list for the tournament and all Coach Milovan Rajevac told me was that I was not in his plans.

“I felt he [Milovan Rajevac] owed me an explanation because with our squad at the time, I didn’t see the reason why I should not make it to the World Cup.”

Following his retirement, the 41-year-old earned a UEFA Licence B coaching certificate and worked as part of the coaching staff of the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana and Nordsjaelland FC in Denmark.