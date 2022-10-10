It is too late to replace Otto Addo - Dan Owusu

Former Ghanaian international Dan Owusu has dismissed calls for Black Stars coach Otto Addo to be replaced, saying it would be a risky move with the World Cup beginning next month.

Addo has come under fire after the Black Stars failed to impress in recent friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Some Ghanaians have called for Addo to be sacked, but Owusu has backed the former midfielder to stay but has urged him to improve before the tournament begins in Qatar.

“It is too late to replace Otto Addo, we have few days o the World Cup, so it will not be prudent to change the technical team led by Otto Addo, and once he has been given the job, we should try him”

“We are all coaches and I will advise Otto to take a critical look at his substitutions. His substitutions came late and these are some of the things he should check going into the World Cup. He must know the time to make a substitution and all that” he said on Koforidua-based Bryt FM.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.